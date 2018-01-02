Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores team-high 29 in Monday's OT loss

Bledsoe scored 29 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while addig seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 131-127 overtime loss to the Raptors.

His outside shooting helped keep Milwaukee in the game, but in the end their perimeter defense couldn't contain Toronto's All-Star backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Bledsoe's now scored at least 22 points in five of his last seven games, but his issues at the other end of the court continue to present a dilemma for coach Jason Kidd as the Bucks try to push their way into the upper ranks of the Eastern Conference.