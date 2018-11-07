Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scuffles badly with shot in loss
Bledsoe produced just five points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes in the Bucks' 118-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
The veteran point guard has been alternating poor shooting nights with strong performances over his last seven games, leading to some maddening fluctuations in his production. Bledsoe has generated three single-digit scoring tallies and managed to drain just seven of 29 three-point attempts during that stretch. While his assist totals are generally solid, they're not enough to make up for his scoring downturns when they do occur. He'll look to bounce back from Wednesday's sub-par effort against the Warriors on Thursday.
