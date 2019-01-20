Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Sets new season scoring high
Bledsoe scored a season-high 30 points (12-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 win over the Magic.
The 28-year-old guard led all scorers on the night while draining multiple three-pointers for the fifth straight game. Bledsoe is off to a solid start to 2019, averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.7 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.2 threes over the last 10 games.
