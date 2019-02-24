Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Sharp with shot in victory
Bledsoe turned in 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in the Bucks' 140-128 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Bledsoe made good use of his shots, complementing the offensive efforts of several of his teammates in impressive fashion. The veteran point guard's resurgent performance was an especially welcome sight after he'd shot a combined 3-for-13 over the prior two games on his way to just nine total points. Bledsoe has typically been much more productive while manning the point for a dominant Bucks squad, as he's shooting a career-best 48.9 percent and averaging a solid 15.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 58 games.
