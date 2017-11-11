Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid debut in Friday's win
Bledsoe made his Bucks debut Friday and supplied 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in a 94-87 win over the Spurs.
The veteran point guard was impressive, considering he hadn't played in nearly three weeks and only had the benefit of morning shootaround as far as practicing with his new team. Bledsoe worked well with the offenses' focal point, Giannis Antetokounmpo, feeding him on multiple occasions for baskets. Bledsoe's diverse skill set should fit in seamlessly with Milwaukee's attack and potentially even give a slight nudge to the already impressive production of the likes of Antetokunmpo and Khris Middleton.
