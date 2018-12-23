Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid effort in loss Saturday

Bledsoe totaled 17 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 94-87 loss to the Heat.

The Bucks could not get anything going Saturday, in a game that failed to reach any great heights. Nonetheless, Bledsoe still managed to put up some nice production and was arguably the best player on the floor. His slow start to the season is well and truly behind him and patient owners are reaping the benefits.