Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid effort in loss Saturday
Bledsoe totaled 17 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 94-87 loss to the Heat.
The Bucks could not get anything going Saturday, in a game that failed to reach any great heights. Nonetheless, Bledsoe still managed to put up some nice production and was arguably the best player on the floor. His slow start to the season is well and truly behind him and patient owners are reaping the benefits.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Drops 17 points Monday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Clutch double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Plays thief for four steals in loss•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 27 points in 26 minutes•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Pours in season-best scoring total•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...