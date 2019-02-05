Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid in return to lineup

Bledsoe scored 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists, five steals, three rebounds and a block in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-94 win over the Nets.

After missing one game with a strained Achilles, Bledsoe came right back and set a new season high in steals. The 28-year-old has been on fire in that category lately, recording multiple pilfers in 11 of his last 14 games while averaging 2.3 steals a night in addition to his 16.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.6 boards and 1.4 three-pointers.