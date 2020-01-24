Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid in win

Bledsoe contributed 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes during the Bucks' 116-103 win versus the Hornets on Friday.

After failing to crack the double-figures in scoring over his previous three games, Bledsoe was effective Friday. He has been somewhat feast or famine in terms of his scoring output, but his stats play second fiddle to his bulldog role on the 40-6 Bucks.