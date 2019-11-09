Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid line in loss
Bledsoe contributed 22 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to Utah.
Apart from being unable to find his shot from behind the arc, Bledsoe had a solid night, topping 20 points for the third consecutive game and committing no turnovers for the first time this year. The veteran guard appears to have found his rhythm after a difficult beginning to the season and has averaged 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 25.4 minutes during four November games.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Another strong effort Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Best scoring output of season•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Cold outside shooting continues•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Strong totals in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Two assists shy of double-double•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 11 points in 16 minutes•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.