Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid line in loss

Bledsoe contributed 22 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to Utah.

Apart from being unable to find his shot from behind the arc, Bledsoe had a solid night, topping 20 points for the third consecutive game and committing no turnovers for the first time this year. The veteran guard appears to have found his rhythm after a difficult beginning to the season and has averaged 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 25.4 minutes during four November games.