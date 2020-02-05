Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid night in win
Bledsoe scored 16 points (7-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-108 win over the Pelicans.
The veteran guard usually gets overshadowed by Giannis and Khris Middleton in the Bucks' attack, but Bledsoe is enjoying a nice run at the moment. He's averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 assists, 5.0 boards, 1.2 threes and 1.2 steals over the last five games, and as long as Milwaukee can avoid blowing out opponents and opening the door for starters like Bledsoe to get rested in the fourth quarter, he should remain a solid fantasy asset.
