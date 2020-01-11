Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Solid offensive line in win

Bledsoe contributed 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Friday's 127-106 win at Sacramento.

Bledsoe used his first 10 minutes to score 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and dish four of his five assists until teammate Khris Middleton took over in the second half. It was a step in the right direction as the 29-year-old continues to adapt since his two-week leg injury. His next matchup is Saturday against Portland, a team he torched for 30 points earlier this season on Nov. 21.