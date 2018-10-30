Bledsoe totaled 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 124-109 victory over Toronto.

Bledsoe got off to a slow start Monday but turned things around in the third quarter to finish with 17 points and eight assists. He continues to be solid without being too flashy, contributing in a number of areas as he tends to do. This game was over early and his low minutes are certainly not a cause for concern. Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion) was out for this one and if he is forced to miss more time, Bledsoe could be in line for a short-term boost to his usage numbers.