Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was non-committal regarding Bledsoe's (hamstring) status for Wednesday's Game 2 against Miami, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Budenholzer did confirm that Bledsoe was able to participate in practice Tuesday, but he noted that it was a light session that only included roughly 15 minutes of "real basketball work." A decision on Bledsoe's status likely won't come until the team can re-evaluate him at shootaround Wednesday morning. Without Bledsoe in Game 1, Milwaukee inserted George Hill into the starting lineup and he saw 36 minutes of action.