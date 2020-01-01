Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Still on minutes limit

Bledsoe, who played 16 minutes in his return from a lower leg injury, remains on an undisclosed minutes limit for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Considering the Bucks enter Wednesday's matchup with a 30-5 record, the organization has plenty of motivation to remain cautious with Bledsoe. Until he starts seeing 25-plus minutes again consistently, he can probably be avoided in daily fantasy formats.