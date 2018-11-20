Bledsoe tallied 23 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 104-98 victory over the Nuggets.

Bledsoe continues to produce some tasty numbers, dropping 23 points here, to go with another three steals. After a slow start to the season, Bledsoe has now recorded a combined 13 steals across his last five games, chipping in with decent scoring and assist numbers. You may have been able to buy-low on Bledsoe a couple of weeks ago but that window has now firmly slammed shut.