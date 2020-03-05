Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Strong showing versus Pacers
Bledsoe totaled 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 win over the Pacers.
Bledsoe was extremely efficient offensively while snapping a three-game skid of single-digit scoring. He has received 27 minutes or less in seven of his last nine appearances, but nonetheless Bledsoe remains a useful option across all fantasy formats.
