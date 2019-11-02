Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Strong totals in Friday's win

Bledsoe accrued 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 123-91 win over Orlando.

Bledsoe posted a season-high point total while managing to shoot better than 50 percent from the field for the first time this year. The veteran guard's struggled out of the gate and has failed to mirror the strong play that made him one of the best guards in the east last year. While Friday's outing was a success, Bledsoe will have a much tougher matchup against Kyle Lowry and the Raptors on Saturday.