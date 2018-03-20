Bledsoe contributed 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Monday's 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

After shooting the three at nearly a 50 percent clip over the past three contests, Bledsoe came crashing back down to Earth Monday night, connecting on just one of his eight attempts from deep. The good news is he kept up his high assist rate of late, as he has now collected eight or more assists in four of his last five games. As long as he can stay consistent as a passer, the scoring will come and go, making Bledsoe a valuable asset to the Bucks.