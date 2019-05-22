Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Struggling in East Finals

Bledsoe posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes Tuesday in the Bucks' 120-102 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bledsoe played fewer minutes than backup point guard George Hill, who has outperformed the former throughout the series. Through the first four matchups with Toronto, Bledsoe has reached double figures in scoring just once while shooting 24.4 percent from the field and 2-for-17 (10.5 percent) from three-point range.

