Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Stuffs stat sheet in Friday's win
Bledsoe collected 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Bledsoe provided the most well-rounded effort of the night for the Bucks and continued to display a hot hand, as he's now shot 56.3 percent (18-for-32) over the last two games. The eight-year veteran has scored at least 20 points in five of his last eight games while continuing to generate consistent rebounding and assist numbers. While his scoring contributions are likely to fluctuate to an extent as he shares the floor with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, Bledsoe remains a top-15 guard option in all formats due to his ability to fill out the stat sheet.
