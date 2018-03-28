Bledsoe went for 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 loss to the Clippers.

Bledsoe has generated eight straight double-digit scoring efforts and has how shot 60.0 percent in back-to-back contests. The eight-year veteran was unusually active on the boards Tuesday, as well, as his nine rebounds represented a season high. Bledsoe has also been particularly effective on the defensive end during March, posting nine multi-steal efforts.