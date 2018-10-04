Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Supplies double-double in preseason win
Bledsoe scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Bulls.
It was a solid preseason debut for the 27-year-old as he prepares to begin his first full campaign with the Bucks. The Eastern Conference is wide open this season after LeBron James took his talents to La-La Land, but Milwaukee's chances of filling the void at the top will depend in no small part on Bledsoe's ability to make defenses pay for collapsing on Giannis Antetokounmpo when he drives to the hoop.
