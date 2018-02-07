Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Tallies 23 points, eight dimes in Tuesday's win
Bledsoe contributed 23 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 win over the Knicks.
Bledsoe has been scalding hot in the last two tilts, combining for 51 points (on 19-of-31 from the field), 14 dimes, nine boards, and two steals in 61 minutes. He is stepping up in a big way following the recent injuries to Malcolm Brogdon (quad) and Matthew Dellavedova (ankle), and Bledsoe will likely continue enjoying boosts in production and usage over the next several weeks.
