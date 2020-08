Bledsoe provided 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-107 Game 3 win over the Magic.

Bledsoe has been a steady presence in the Round 1 series, having scored at least 13 points and dished at least five assists in each of the first three games. He's also totaled five steals and two blocks.