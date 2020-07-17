Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not with the Bucks in Orlando, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Milwaukee's starting point guard said "I am asymptomatic and feeling fine. Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando." It remains to be seen when Bledsoe will ultimately enter the bubble in Orlando, but when he does he'll have to fully clear the NBA's quarantine protocol before joining his teammates. The Bucks will kick off the season restart against the Celtics on July 31.