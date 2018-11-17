Bledsoe put up 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 123-104 win over the Bulls.

After a slow start to the campaign, Bledsoe is beginning to pay dividends for those that invested an early-to-mid round pick in the point guard on draft day. A downturn in field-goal percentage and steals were the main culprits behind Bledsoe's underwhelming production through the first 10 games, but he's stepped up the pace in both categories over the last five contests. During that span, Bledsoe is shooting 58.1 percent from the field and is averaging 2.2 steals to go with 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 treys per game.