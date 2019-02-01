Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Thumb no issue in Thursday's win

Bledsoe (thumb) compiled 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in 31 minutes Thursday in the Bucks' 105-92 win over the Raptors.

Bledsoe showed up on the Bucks' injury report ahead of the contest with the thumb issue but was given the green light to suit up after completing morning shootaround without any complications. He seemingly wasn't affected by injury during his time on the court, as he turned in another typically efficient shooting night while proving to be a nuisance on the defensvie end. Bledsoe is averaging 16.8 points (on 46.6 percent shooting from the floor), 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 treys in 31.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.