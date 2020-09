Bledsoe (hamstring) is expected to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 against Miami, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Bucks are playing things close to the vest with Bledsoe, who did not play in Game 1 due to a strained right hamstring. Coach Mike Budenholzer had little to say about the point guard, noting only that he'll "know closer to tip-off" whether the Bucks' medical staff will clear Bledsoe to play. George Hill entered the starting lineup in Bledsoe's place on Monday.