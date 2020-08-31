Bledsoe (hamstring) will be a game-time call for Monday's Game 1 against Miami, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe is still nursing the strained right hamstring that ailed him after the Bucks closed out Orlando on Saturday. Coach Mike Budenholzer didn't have much to say about the situation pregame, but he noted that Bledsoe will be re-evaluated closer to the 6:30 p.m. ET tip off. In the event Bledsoe is held out, George Hill would likely serve as the Bucks' primary point guard.