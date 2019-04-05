Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Tossed in first quarter
Bledsoe was ejected from Thursday's game against Philadelphia after being assessed a double technical foul, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Bledsoe gave Joel Embiid a little shove after a Giannis three, and Embiid responded by firing the basketball at Bledsoe. Bledsoe retaliated by throwing the ball back at Embiid, resulting in the starting point guard's ejection from the contest. This certainly isn't an ideal situation for the Bucks, who will likely turn to George Hill and Tim Frazier at point guard for the rest of the game. Bledsoe will be forced to watch as Milwaukee aims to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win Thursday night.
