Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Triple-doubles in Monday's victory
Bledsoe finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 102-86 victory over the Magic.
Bledsoe recorded his first triple-double of the season, helping the Bucks to a comfortable victory over the Magic. The Bucks are already locked into a playoff spot and the only unknown is whether they finish sixth or seventh. Thus, there is a chance Bledsoe is rested for the final game of the regular season and owners should just keep an eye on his status.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Dishes 10 assists Saturday•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Another strong performance in loss•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 18 points in 37 minutes•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Scores 31 points in overtime loss•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Keys victory in OT•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....