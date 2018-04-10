Bledsoe finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 102-86 victory over the Magic.

Bledsoe recorded his first triple-double of the season, helping the Bucks to a comfortable victory over the Magic. The Bucks are already locked into a playoff spot and the only unknown is whether they finish sixth or seventh. Thus, there is a chance Bledsoe is rested for the final game of the regular season and owners should just keep an eye on his status.