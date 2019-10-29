Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Two assists shy of double-double

Bledsoe scored 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with eight assists, four rebounds, two rebounds and one steal during Milwaukee's 129-112 win over Cleveland on Monday.

Bledsoe has struggled with his shot in the early going of the season, going 13-for-36 thus far, but the eight assists were a solid contribution after dishing out just four dimes combined in his first two starts. He should remain as a starter next Wednesday at Boston.