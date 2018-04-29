Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Unable to guide team into the second-round
Bledsoe totaled 23 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Celtics.
Bledsoe put up an efficient 23 points in the loss Saturday but was unable to guide the team to victory. After a disappointing last season, Bledsoe was able to turn things around this season after the early-season move to the Bucks. Despite the strong play to round out the season, he was outshone by Terry Rozier and the Bucks are going to need to strengthen their second-unit if they hope to progress in the future.
