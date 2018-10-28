Bledsoe provided six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Saturday's 113-91 win over the Magic.

Bledsoe's off night was a bit inscrutable on a night where the Bucks had control for most of the game. Ultimately the game flow didn't go his way despite predictions to the contrary. He still has significant fantasy value, and although his minutes have dipped over the past two games, it would take a larger sample size to consider this as something more significant than a temporary trend.