Bledsoe produced just three points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 loss to Memphis.

Bledsoe was back on the floor after sitting out the previous game for the Bucks. After arriving late, Bledsoe continues to get his legs under him. If the Bucks are to go all the way this season, they are going to need him to ramp up his production. Luckily, the first round of the playoffs should afford some additional time in which to find his rhythm.