Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Vintage performance in easy win

Bledsoe totaled 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 victory over Detroit.

Bledsoe was excellent again Wednesday, filling the box score, including a team-high 27 points, in just 28 minutes of playing time. The Pistons were able to keep this one close until half time but it was the Bucks who came out stronger to begin the second half, running away with the game. There is nothing to suggest the Bucks won't win the series in four games and if that is the case, it would certainly put them in a great position moving forward through the playoffs.