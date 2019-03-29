Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Well-rounded line in Thursday's win

Bledsoe totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 win over the Clippers.

Bledsoe delivered another well-rounded stat line, and he continues to step up with Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and others sidelined. If Giannis Antetokounmpo misses Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, Bledsoe and Khris Middleton will likely see the biggest boosts in terms of usage and counting stats.