Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Well-rounded line in Wednesday's loss
Bledsoe contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Grizzlies.
Bledsoe was highly efficient, though he was perhaps limited (in terms of minutes) due to the five fouls he committed. With that being said, coach Mike Budenholzer has clearly prioritized keeping Bledsoe fresh, as he is averaging 28.5 minutes through 14 games, his lowest share of court time since 2012-13. Regardless, Bledsoe is enjoying one of his most well-rounded campaigns of his career.
