Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Well-rounded stat line in win

Bledsoe totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pistons on Sunday.

Bledsoe put together a well-rounded stat line in Sunday's win, contributing in a variety of ways just like he did all season. He's more of a scorer than a facilitator, but Bledsoe has averaged 7.0 assists over his last three games.