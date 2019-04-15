Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Well-rounded stat line in win
Bledsoe totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Pistons on Sunday.
Bledsoe put together a well-rounded stat line in Sunday's win, contributing in a variety of ways just like he did all season. He's more of a scorer than a facilitator, but Bledsoe has averaged 7.0 assists over his last three games.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...