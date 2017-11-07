Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will be dealt to Bucks

Bledsoe, in a trade to be finalized, will be traded to the Bucks in exchange for Greg Monroe and a first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After tweeting in late October that he no longer wanted to play in Phoenix, Bledsoe got his wish. He will almost certainly be the Bucks' starting point guard over Malcolm Brogdon, who may still play a significant role of the bench. Last season, Bledsoe posted 21.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 33.0 minutes per game. While not an excellent shooter (43.3 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from deep), he's a known defensive stopper and brings more ball-handling and athleticism to Milwaukee, taking some pressure off Giannis Antetokounmpo.