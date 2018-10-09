Bledsoe will be held out of Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder for rest purposes, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe is simply getting a breather in a meaningless preseason game and will be joined by the bulk of the Bucks' typical starting lineup as well. Look for Bledsoe to return to the lineup for Friday's preseason finale against the Timberwolves and he should also be a full go for the start of the regular season in just over a week.