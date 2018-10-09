Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will be given night off Tuesday
Bledsoe will be held out of Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder for rest purposes, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe is simply getting a breather in a meaningless preseason game and will be joined by the bulk of the Bucks' typical starting lineup as well. Look for Bledsoe to return to the lineup for Friday's preseason finale against the Timberwolves and he should also be a full go for the start of the regular season in just over a week.
More News
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Supplies double-double in preseason win•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Unable to guide team into the second-round•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Bounces back on offense in Game 3•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Poor shooting continues in Game 2•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Triple-doubles in Monday's victory•
-
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Dishes 10 assists Saturday•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.