Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will be on minutes restriction
Bledsoe will be on a minutes restriction Monday night against Chicago, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Bledsoe will return to his starting role after missing time with a lower-leg injury, though the Bucks will monitor his playing time closely. Coach Mike Budenholzer declined to comment on how many minutes Bledsoe will play Monday evening.
