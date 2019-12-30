Play

Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will be on minutes restriction

Bledsoe will be on a minutes restriction Monday night against Chicago, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Bledsoe will return to his starting role after missing time with a lower-leg injury, though the Bucks will monitor his playing time closely. Coach Mike Budenholzer declined to comment on how many minutes Bledsoe will play Monday evening.

