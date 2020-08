Bledsoe's minutes will be limited during Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Tuesday will mark the bubble debut for Bledsoe, who was a late arrival following a positive COVID-19 test. Coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed that Bledsoe will return to action, but he noted that both he and Pat Connaughton will be kept to "a pretty low, reasonable number" of minutes.