Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will not return Friday
Bledsoe will not return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right shin contusion, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The severity of Bledsoe's injury is unknown at this time, but he will be unable to finish Friday's contest. George Hill and Donte DiVincenzo figure to see increase run as a result of his absence. His status for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers is uncertain at this time.
