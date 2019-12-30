Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will play Monday

Bledsoe (lower leg) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Bledsoe figures to make a return from an eight-game absence due to a right leg fracture after being cleared in the leadup to Monday's matchup. Despite being made available, there's a reasonable chance that the star guard will be limited in some capacity. In 26 games this year, Bledsoe's averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 threes in 26.7 minutes.