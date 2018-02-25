Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will play, start Sunday
Bledsoe (wrist) will start as usual for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Bledsoe popped up on the injury report earlier Sunday with a sore wrist, but coach Joe Prunty already indicated he expected his point guard to take the court as usual. Barring any in-game aggravation, it appears Bledsoe should be in line for his typical role, though the injury does make him somewhat of a risky play for Sunday's DFS slate.
