Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will return Monday

Bledsoe (back) will return to action Monday against Phoenix, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Bledsoe was held out of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a sore back, but the issue never looked to be anything serious. He'll be back in action against his former team Monday as Milwaukee looks to avoid dropping back-to-back games for the first time all season.

