Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will return Monday
Bledsoe (back) will return to action Monday against Phoenix, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe was held out of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a sore back, but the issue never looked to be anything serious. He'll be back in action against his former team Monday as Milwaukee looks to avoid dropping back-to-back games for the first time all season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...