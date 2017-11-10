Bucks' Eric Bledsoe: Will start Friday vs. Spurs
Bledsoe will start Friday's game against the Spurs, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Bledsoe, whom the Bucks acquired earlier in the week, will immediately enter the starting lineup in his debut, as coach Jason Kidd moves reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the bench. Kidd said Bledsoe will not face a hard minutes restriction Friday, though he'll be closely monitored considering he may have some rust to shake off after missing a few weeks of game action.
