Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Agrees to return to Bucks
Ilyasova and the Bucks agreed to terms on a three-year contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The deal is reportedly worth $21 million over three years, but ESPN's Zach Lowe reports that the third year of the deal is non-guaranteed. A former second-round pick of the Bucks, Ilyasova spent the first nine years of his NBA career in Milwaukee before bouncing around between Detroit, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. Last season, Ilyasova returned to Philly for the second time after securing a buyout from the Hawks and was a key component of the Sixers' run to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Ilyasova will likely fill a similar role for the Bucks, but whether or not the team retains restricted free agent Jabari Parker will ultimately go a long way toward determining Ilyaosva's workload.
