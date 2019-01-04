Ilyasova (nose) will make his return Friday against the Hawks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A broken nose has prevented the veteran from taking the court over the past eight games. Coach Mike Budenholzer noted that he's still considering how to handle the rotation with Ilyasova back, but the forward will play. On the season, he's averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.9 minutes.